Grants from the Maine Community Foundation’s Black, Indigenous, and People of Color Fund are available to organizations that are led by, and serve, people of Native American, Latino, African, Arab and Asian descent.

In 2022, the fund awarded 33 grants totaling $315,470. An additional 10 grants totaling $93,250 were awarded by donors with advised funds at MaineCF.

2022 grantees included:

Alpha Legal Foundation, Portland, which will start a JusticeCorps program to give aspiring BIPOC attorneys more exposure to Maine’s legal system

Maine Inside OUT, Lisbon, which will use its grant funding for arts- and advocacy-based leadership development programs for youth of color

Wabanaki Youth in Science, Old Town, to bring Indigenous knowledge and western science together to enhance learning for Native youth.

The deadline to submit proposals is Feb. 15. The application, details of the grant program and a list of all recent grants are available at www.mainecf.org. For more information, contact Senior Program Officer Gloria Aponte C. at 207-412-0847 or gaponteclarke@mainecf.org.

Established in 2007 with a gift from the River Rock Foundation, the Black, Indigenous, and People of Color Fund is designed to help people of color in Maine achieve greater equity. Grants to nonprofit programs or organizations focus on three areas: addressing health disparities, supporting youth and improving economic opportunities.



The Maine Community Foundation brings people and resources together to build a better Maine through strategic giving, community leadership, personalized service, local expertise and strong investments. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.