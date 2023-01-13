A driver received minor injuries after crashing into a Guinness beer delivery truck on the Maine Turnpike on Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred shortly after 2:08 p.m. at mile marker 42 on the Maine Turnpike, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

According to Moss, drivers had reported that a black Chevy Suburban had been traveling erratically while northbound on Turnpike in Saco. The vehicle was observed crashing into multiple guard rails while continuing to drive north.

Shortly after the complaints were reported, the Suburban, driven by 34-year-old Cory Girard of Lyman, crashed into the back of a Nappi Distributors Guinness delivery truck.

The delivery truck only received minor damages, while the Suburban was totaled, according to Moss.

Girard was transported to Maine Medical Center with minor injuries, while the delivery truck driver was not injured.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.