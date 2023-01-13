The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

Just as we should be defensive drivers, we should also be defensive pedestrians.

To add to the Jan. 12 BDN editorial, pedestrians should note if the early morning or late afternoon sun is directly behind them while walking, and that the driver of an approaching vehicle may be blinded by it and not see them at all.

Being in the “right” legally, doesn’t preclude you from being “dead right!”

Mary Hudson

Bangor