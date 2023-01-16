Miles Burr, a senior at Mount Desert Island High School, broke the University of Maine New Balance Field House facility record in the 55-meter dash on Jan. 11 with a time of 6.61 seconds.

The time is one of the fastest in state history, according to Milesplit, and while being the New Balance Field House’s record, it’s also MDI’s school record and the Eastern Maine Indoor Track League’s record.

It’s the top time in the state this season, regardless of class.

Burr saw his time as he crossed the finish line and flashed a quick smile before turning his focus to the triple jump. But the smile was earned.

MDI track and field coach Ezra Hallett said Burr carries himself with poise, but also has a hunger on track leaving him “never satisfied.”

Burr’s record-breaking 55-meter dash is just one of the impressive performances seen so far this indoor track season, along with notable feats by athletes from Bangor High School in both the track and field events.

“Miles is a very special talent and one that doesn’t come around often, and it also comes in a very humble package,” Hallett said. “You would never know seeing him walking around a meet, you’d never be like, ‘Wow this is the kid that just broke the league record in the 55-meter dash.’”

Burr’s 200-meter time of 23.13 is the fastest-recorded Class B time this winter and is third in Maine overall. The senior’s triple jump personal best of 43-1.5 is third in Class B.

At Bangor High School, Anna Connors — who will be competing for the University of Connecticut next year in track and field — is back to her fast ways this season.

Connors’ 400-meter time of 57.28 is 5.58 seconds faster than the second best time in the state. The Bangor senior also leads all of Maine in the 200-meter (25.37) and is in third place in Maine in the 55-meter dash (7.31) but just .05 seconds behind Edward Little’s Makenna Drouin in first.

“It’s a combination of the weight room, our sprint coach, coach Garrett Johnson, has done an amazing job and they have a great relationship,” Bangor coach Alan Mosca said. “You have Anna’s drive, strength, power, coordination, willingness to go the extra mile. It’s just fun to watch and be a part of.”

The Rams also are excelling in the shot put this winter.

Julia Bassi’s top throw of 38-08 is 4-09 further than second place in the state.

“She doesn’t do a fall sport so she lifted with me three times a week and never missed a day,” Mosca said of Bassi. “She’s very strong, coordinated and very driven.”

On the boys team, Bangor showcases a group of three shot putters who are at the top of Class A.

Leading the class is Josiah Rodriguez (46-05.5), while Austin Lozano is in third (44-02) and in fifth sits Ian Randall (43-07.5). According to Mosca, the three shot putters are always in the weight room and always putting in extra work to improve their throws on off days or in the offseason in general.

But their paths to the top of Class A also are impressive.

Randall is a transfer from Scarborough two years ago. In his first indoor track meet in 2021, Randall threw the shot put 26-07.5. Lozano threw 25-11 in that same meet in 2021, his first as well.

Rodriguez came into Bangor High School as a sprinter, but his frame gave Mosca pause.

“He was a rugged kid but a sprinter and so finally we said to him, ‘Buddy, why don’t you try out the throws a little bit,’” Mosca said. “He’s turned into a 45-foot thrower. The work ethic those three have, as well as our whole throwing group, is incredible.”

“They’re so much fun to watch,” Mosca added. “Those three are cheering for each other the whole time. They hangout together, support each other and we have 14 shot putters on the team, and it’s all of them. It’s just the culture they have.”