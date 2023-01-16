A winter storm will linger through Martin Luther King Jr. Day, bringing freezing rain, sleet and snow across Maine.

Roads are already slick and snow covered from Sunday night’s precipitation, and we have plenty more wintry precipitation to go before things wind down Monday night.

Southern and western Maine will see mainly sleet and snow with light freezing rain. Central and southern Maine may see the icy precipitation change over to snow before the storm wraps up Monday night.

Meanwhile, the midcoast and Down East Maine will see mainly sleet and freezing rain, with up to half an inch of ice accumulation possible. That ice accumulation is easily enough to weigh down branches and power lines, and with gusty winds up to 40 mph through Monday evening, power outages are likely.

Snow and sleet totals will be around 1 to 3 inches for most, with slightly more north of Augusta. Credit: CBS 13

Travel will remain somewhat hazardous as slick road conditions persist into Monday night. Icy conditions are likely for the Tuesday morning commute as well.

Temperatures, however, will quickly rise above freezing Tuesday morning, and overall, it will be a quiet day with highs in the 30s and mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday will be the mildest day of the week, with highs in the low 40s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Another winter storm is expected to arrive in Maine on Thursday evening, and it is currently forecast to bring mostly snow, which could become plowable in places. Snow will continue through the day on Friday. Expect more details on amounts and timing later this week.

The weekend looks quieter, and sunshine may even return.