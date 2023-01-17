A central Maine woman has started an online bookstore that strives to offer access to commonly questioned and challenged books.

The store, called The Banned Bookstore, operates completely as an independent bookstore and offers the opportunity to order a book and have it sent to you, WABI 5 News reported.

Store owner Maddie Smith started the online store to make contested books more accessible to readers because she feels the books are worth reading, despite being challenged in school libraries.

She told WABI that she felt it was important not to hinder people’s understanding of topics such as racism and LGBTQ perspectives, and the online bookstore allows her to make those perspectives accessible to customers.

Currently in stock under the “banned book” section are “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald; a translated version of “Odyssey” by Homer; “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” by Mark Twain and “Wuthering Heights” by Charlotte Bronte.

Read a list of some of the most commonly challenged books below: