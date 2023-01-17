We sure don’t have winters like we used to, they say. Which is true.
Bangor’s average December temperature was 30.9 degrees in 2022, which is 5 degrees above normal. In fact, December temperatures since 1970 have warmed by 5.2 degrees overall.
As for the rest of Maine, according to the 2020 Maine’s Climate Future report published by the University of Maine, winter is our fastest-warming season. That means more precipitation is falling as rain instead of snow, as has been seen Sunday into Monday in the Bangor area and beyond. The statewide average annual snowfall is estimated to have decreased by about 17 percent over the past century — which is bad news for Maine’s $600 million snowmobile industry and other winter-dependent businesses.
With safety being the number one priority, let’s look at some pictures from long ago, when the ice was thick and safe in the state of Maine. The weather may have been brutal back then, but at least the skating and fishing were good.
These historic photos come from the Penobscot Marine Museum’s massive, mostly online, collection of images.
