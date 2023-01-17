PORTLAND, Maine — A winter storm is expected to arrive Thursday night — a classic snow producer for Maine. The risk of messy and icy wintry precipitation seems quite low, and snow is likely to coat most of the state.

Snow will begin Thursday evening and ramp up overnight.

Expect messy travel on Friday morning and continuing through Friday afternoon.

A winter storm is expected to arrive Thursday night. Credit: CBS 13

Snow will continue through the day Friday, with highs in the upper 20s to nearly 30 degrees. The highest snow totals at this point are expected in southern Maine with plowable snow likely.

Models have been very consistent with this storm, but changes are still likely, so stay tuned to the forecast.

Quieter weather looks to return this weekend, looking great if you plan on heading to the ski resorts to enjoy the fresh snow.