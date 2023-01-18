The Northeast Cover Crops Council annual conference will be held on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Holiday Inn By the Bay in Portland. The meeting is open to farmers, students, Extension agents, crop consultants and other agricultural professionals.

This event will feature presentations covering topics related to cover crops. Discussions will include the economic and financial opportunities in cover crops, how to diversify cover crop species, cover crops in vegetable production, the role of cover crops in climate change mitigation and highlights from NECCC and the Precision Sustainable Agriculture project. Attendees will be able to take part in a poster presentation where students, researchers and agricultural professionals will share their research.

Registration for the conference is $75 for farmers and students; $100 for the public. Financial support is available to eligible registrants. To see the full schedule and to RSVP, visit the event website. Meals will be provided during the conference. Attendees are asked to RSVP online. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207-781-6099 or jason.lilley@maine.edu.