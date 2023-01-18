Police continue to search for a missing Howland teen, but don’t believe she is in immediate danger.

Krystal Bursey, 17, was last seen about 1 p.m. Saturday in Howland, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Bursey told her family she was walking to the Dollar General in nearby Enfield, but never came home.

In a Tuesday evening update, the sheriff’s office said new information suggests Bursey is “not in any immediate danger.” But the sheriff’s office did not elaborate on what information it had received.

Bursey was last seen wearing a brown fur jacket, off-white sweatshirt with brown sleeves, blue jeans and a pink backpack.

The sheriff’s office continues to search for her and follow up leads with state and local police.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can contact the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office at 207-945-4636.