BANGOR — The Maine Discovery Museum is launching the first of what we expect will be an array of programs for older learners: Tech Bytes. Modeled after the Maine Science Festival (MSF) Showcase Event Tech Night, Tech Bytes has been designed with programming that will allow adults to learn about the world of computer science and coding with other novice learners who are closer in age to them.

Tech Bytes is the result of a longstanding partnership Project>Login has had with MDM, as the presenters of Tech Night for the MSF, and a recognition that it’s not just middle school kids who would like to learn about programming and computer science.

“Every year at our Tech Night for middle schoolers during the Maine Science Festival, we have parents who tell us they wish they could stay and learn what their kids are learning. Tech Bytes is exactly that, a Tech Night for adults to explore and play with technology! Each event will feature different activities for adults to experiment with everything from 3D printing to coding to robotics and everything in between,” notes Kim Stewart, program coordinator of the Maine Science Festival.

The first Tech Bytes will take place Thursday, Jan. 19 from 6-8 p.m. at Maine Discovery Museum.