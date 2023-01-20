A storm is bringing heavy snow to Maine on Friday, creating tricky travel conditions.

Snow is ongoing across Maine Friday morning, with several inches already on the ground.

Heavy snow should be over for most of us by 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., with light snow expected through the rest of Friday with an additional couple inches of snow.

Snow comes to an end late Friday afternoon and evening, likely between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. for most of the state.

Courtesy of CBS 13

Expect messy travel through the day on Friday, though the worst conditions will be during the morning hours.

Much quieter weather settles into Maine on Friday night heading into Saturday.

Skies will clear out overnight, allowing temperatures to drop into the teens and single digits by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be sunny and cool with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A beautiful bluebird day for enjoying the fresh snow!

Another winter storm is expected beginning Sunday night and continuing through Monday morning.

The trends have been for a much colder storm, with higher snow totals at the coast.

Courtesy of CBS 13

Snow or mix will begin after sunset on Sunday, and will become heavy overnight. Expect messy travel, delays, and cancellations on Monday. Wind will also be a big factor with this system- coastal flooding issues look likely, along with greatly reduced visibility due to windblown snow.

While some mix or rain is possible at the coast, it looks increasingly likely this will be mainly snow in coastal Maine. Stay tuned through the weekend for updates to this forecast.

Snow on Monday wraps up by the evening hours, with quieter weather by Tuesday.