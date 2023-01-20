Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s across most of Maine, with snowfall totaling up to 9 inches in part of the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The proposal rolled out by the Democratic governor would allow abortions after fetal viability — generally considered to be around 24 weeks — if it is deemed medically necessary.

The new system, which is activated when a school staff member pushes a button on a wearable badge, is designed to be simpler, faster and more exact than relying on someone to call 911.

The U.S. hit its spending limit of $31.4 trillion on Thursday, leaving Congress once again at odds about how to increase it so the country can borrow more to pay outstanding bills and interest.

The Penobscot County Jail reportedly set aside nearly $1.2 million for construction projects from funds intended to support public health.

Lynx are reclusive and most of us have never had the opportunity to see a large group. But one Aroostook couple was lucky enough to catch a glimpse.

The town of 1,320 people has signed an agreement with Spectrum, run by Charter Communications, to provide service to 128 households.

The owners of a convenience store and supermarket in central Maine are expanding with a restaurant serving authentic Indian cuisine, including Indian pizza.

“Living with Mr. Fahrenheit” chronicles the former University of Southern Maine police chief’s journey following her partner’s psychotic breakdown.

The copper bear statue was stolen from the Buchanan Alumni House on Nov. 23, 2022, and a $4,000 sign in front of the building was destroyed.

“Any idiot can be a citizen scientist, which is how I found myself in the woods west of the Allagash last weekend,” BDN birding enthusiast and “unnaturalist” Bob Duchesne writes.

In other Maine news …

