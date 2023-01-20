Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s across most of Maine, with snowfall totaling up to 9 inches in part of the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Doctors say Janet Mills’ controversial abortion bill helps women in rare cases
The proposal rolled out by the Democratic governor would allow abortions after fetal viability — generally considered to be around 24 weeks — if it is deemed medically necessary.
Bangor school staff can now call police with the touch of a button
The new system, which is activated when a school staff member pushes a button on a wearable badge, is designed to be simpler, faster and more exact than relying on someone to call 911.
Why Mainers should care about the federal debt ceiling
The U.S. hit its spending limit of $31.4 trillion on Thursday, leaving Congress once again at odds about how to increase it so the country can borrow more to pay outstanding bills and interest.
ACLU calls for federal investigation after Penobscot jail allocates COVID funds for repairs
The Penobscot County Jail reportedly set aside nearly $1.2 million for construction projects from funds intended to support public health.
Watch this family of Canada lynx stroll through a Maine front yard
Lynx are reclusive and most of us have never had the opportunity to see a large group. But one Aroostook couple was lucky enough to catch a glimpse.
Everyone in this small Aroostook town will get high-speed internet this year
The town of 1,320 people has signed an agreement with Spectrum, run by Charter Communications, to provide service to 128 households.
Indian pizza is coming to Skowhegan
The owners of a convenience store and supermarket in central Maine are expanding with a restaurant serving authentic Indian cuisine, including Indian pizza.
New book tells a Maine police officer’s story of mental health struggles
“Living with Mr. Fahrenheit” chronicles the former University of Southern Maine police chief’s journey following her partner’s psychotic breakdown.
Someone stole an $8K bear statue from UMaine
The copper bear statue was stolen from the Buchanan Alumni House on Nov. 23, 2022, and a $4,000 sign in front of the building was destroyed.
You can help scientists uncover the secret lives of Maine birds
“Any idiot can be a citizen scientist, which is how I found myself in the woods west of the Allagash last weekend,” BDN birding enthusiast and “unnaturalist” Bob Duchesne writes.
In other Maine news …
Storm will dump up to 8 inches of snow over parts of Maine
David Crosby, rock star and supergroup co-founder, dies
Signatures submitted for Maine ‘right to repair’ referendum
UMaine men’s basketball drops eighth-straight game in loss to Vermont
Floating offshore wind project off of Maine moves ahead
Flavored cannabis marketing is criticized for targeting kids
Where public opinion stands on Janet Mills’ abortion proposals
Former Kennebunk police officer accused of sexually abusing teenager
Limestone nixes 1st round of town manager candidates
Beloved Taste of Maine restaurant for sale