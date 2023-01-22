Another storm is set to hit Maine with more snow and gusty winds.

Timing: Snow develops 7 PM to 10 PM tonight. Snow ends 5 PM to 9 PM Monday

Type: Mainly snow. Some rain or wintry mix may affect the immediate coast for a period.

How Much: 4-8″ for most. Slightly higher totals in interior York County and southern New Hampshire.

Coastal Flooding: Not expected to be significant. We’re watching the Monday 11:51 AM high tide. It’s the highest tide of the month 11.5’. The forecast tide is 11.8”. The flood stage in Portland is 12′. Splash over and beach erosion is expected.

Winds: N to NW winds 10 to 20 MPH are expected Monday. Gusts to 30 MPH

Power Outages: Scattered outages are expected in areas that get heavy wet snow.

A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory go into effect at 7 PM tonight.

We’ll get a break from storms Tuesday and most of Wednesday. The next in the series will arrive Wednesday night through Thursday. That one is expected to bring snow and a mix of rain to most of the area.