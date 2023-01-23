Walker named as Cumberland Crossing sales consultant

FALMOUTH — OceanView at Falmouth is pleased to announce the appointment of Shireen Shahawy as director of sales and marketing and Gloria Walker to Cumberland Crossing sales consultant.

Shireen has served as assistant director of sales and marketing since she joined OceanView in October 2021. Prior to that, she served as executive director of the Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ. Prior to that she was an independent marketing and communications strategist, and owner of Shahawy Communications.

Shahawy

In her new role, Shireen will manage sales, marketing, and community engagement for both OceanView at Falmouth, and Cumberland Crossing by OceanView, its sister community.

Shireen replaces Gloria Walker, director of sales and marketing for OceanView who has been with the organization for 19 years.

“We have the most amazing residents. It is a joy to help people find their perfect new home in our community. And the team at OceanView works so well together and gives their all to make this the beautiful community it is,” Shahawy said. She worked with Walker for a year to learn the position, as Gloria moved toward semi-retirement. “I love that this retirement community created a wonderful path for Gloria to ease into her own retirement. It seems so fitting given what this community represents and celebrates.”

Walker will be in charge of sales and tours for Cumberland Crossing, and working on a part-time basis.

Walker

“The residents and staff at OceanView and Cumberland Crossing are like my second family,” Walker said. “I’m excited to be able to semi-retire and continue to be a part of these amazing communities. I’m grateful to John Wasileski and the company to allow me to ease into retirement with a part-time schedule in what I hope will be a win-win situation as a continuing member of this wonderful team!”

OceanView at Falmouth is an active, maintenance-free retirement community located on a beautifully wooded and landscaped 80-acre campus, just minutes from downtown Portland. Offering a wide variety of independent cottages and apartments, OceanView also offers the peace of mind of a care continuum, including Falmouth House and Legacy Memory Care. Locally owned and managed since 1986, OceanView is an open and welcoming community that celebrates diversity, energy efficiency and sustainable living while promoting a vital, stress-free lifestyle. For more information, visit www.oceanviewrc.com.



Cumberland Crossing by OceanView is a 55+ sustainable living community in Cumberland, just 5 miles north of the OceanView at Falmouth campus. Solar panels and generators come standard on each of the freestanding homes. When complete, the community will have 105 homes. Residents have full access to all the amenities at OceanView at Falmouth, as well as all the cultural and social activities. For more information, visit www.cumberlandcrossingrc.com.