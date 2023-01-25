Another week of Maine high school athletics is in the books. Here are some of the top performances across all of the winter sports. Cast your vote for who you think deserves the title of Week 7 northern Maine athlete of the week until 6 p.m. Thursday.

Cole Pulkkinen, senior, boys basketball, Oxford Hills: Pulkkinen scored 32 points against Portland in a 75-52 victory. Lizzy Gruber, senior, girls basketball, Gardiner: Gruber scored 22, grabbed 10 rebounds and notched 10 steals in a 68-26 victory over Lincoln Academy. Keith Brooks, junior, boys hockey, Hampden: Brooks scored two goals and added an assist in Hampden’s 6-2 victory over Brewer. Cami Shields, junior, girls basketball, Southern Aroostook: Shields scored 19 points including her 1,000th point in a 49-45 win over Fort Kent. Charlie Collins, senior, track and field, Hampden: Collins ran the 800 meter in 1:58.48 at an Eastern Maine Indoor Track League meet. The time leads the state of Maine.

Rachel Penny, junior, girls basketball, Edward Little: Penny scored 34 points including eight 3-pointers in a 58-46 win over Deering.