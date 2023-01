WORCESTER, Massachusetts — Noah Missbrenner of Bangor was named to the College of the Holy Cross fall 2022 dean’s list.

A member of the Class of 2023, Missbrenner was named to the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year. To qualify, students must pass four or more letter-graded courses with no failing grades during the semester and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.