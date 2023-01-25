FRYEBURG — All are welcome to swing by the hall of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, located on 857 Main Street in Fryeburg, for a massive giveaway of free baby items on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9-11 a.m.

“All of the items are free to pregnant women and any parent in need. We have lots of free baby clothes, diapers, formula, swings, bouncy seats, tubs, cribs, and toys,” said Cyndi Broyer, director of the Mother Seton House that is organizing the giveaway.

The Mother Seton House in Fryeburg is a non-profit home for pregnant women in difficult circumstances. The organization offers education, counseling, and support to all women in need regardless of race or religion, providing a safe haven for women as they prepare to give birth and nurture their newborns.

“The most important thing we provide is a place of comfort and learning,” said Broyer. “This safe, secure environment provides women with a chance to build confidence and acquire the skills needed to break the cycle of poverty. We help moms learn about cooking, nutrition, baby care, child development, budgeting, and housekeeping. Anything moms tells us they want to learn.”

The house depends on volunteers and donations for its ministry. Every dollar counts and makes a real difference. If you are able to assist in any way or for more information about the Mother Seton House and its available services, call 207-935-1066, email info@mothersetonhouse.com, or visit www.mothersetonhouse.com. You can also follow the organization on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mothersetonhouse.