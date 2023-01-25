BREWER, Maine — The Bangor High School boys hockey team had scored a total of just seven goals in its previous six games entering Wednesday night’s game against archrival Brewer at the Penobscot Ice Arena.

But the Class A Rams got goals from five different scorers and unleashed a 43-shot barrage to blank the Class B Witches 5-0.

Bangor, which had lost five of its last six games, improved to 4-6-1 while Brewer fell to 3-8 after losing for the sixth time in seven games.

Senior goalie Liam Doughty made 19 saves in posting his second shutout of the season.

Sophomore right wing Marc-Andre Perron scored what proved to be the game-winner at the 5:57 mark of the second period before the Rams erupted for four third-period goals off the sticks of Mike Moscone, Michael McLean, Zachary Lindquist and Miles Randall.

“We had a lot more pressure in the offensive zone tonight so we were able to generate a lot more shot opportunities,” said senior defenseman and captain McLean. “One thing we did tonight that we hadn’t been doing is getting guys to the net and shooting inside the slot area which is a key place to score goals, for sure.”

“We crashed the net a lot in this game. It was much better,” said sophomore right wing Perron. “And the key was that we were definitely using our defense more. Having them taking shots from the blue line really helped us crash the net.”

The first three goals resulted off shots from the point.

Perron’s goal capitalized on a McLean shot from the blue line.

“Mike ripped a shot and I tipped it. It bounced off [Brewer goalie Calvin Grass’] pad. I kept jamming at it and the goalie moved a little bit so I tucked it under his pad,” Perron said.

Sophomore Grass played well in defeat, making 38 saves.

Junior left wing Moscone’s goal came just 35 seconds into the third period.

Junior defenseman Jackson Guimond came down from the right point to retrieve a puck and wound up wristing a shot from the top of the right circle that was tipped in by Moscone.

“I was just in front of the net where I should be and I got my stick on the shot. It didn’t change direction too much but enough to go in the back of the net,” Moscone said.

McLean made it 3-0 3:53 later with a screened shot from the point that beat Grass.

Sophomore left wing Lindquist expanded the lead just 1:55 later when his centering pass from the left corner deflected in off a Brewer player.

Junior left wing Randall capped the scoring while the Rams were on a five-minute power play with a one-timer from the inner half of the right circle off a pass from Richie Trott.

Doughty said it was “awesome” to get the shutout win, especially over Brewer.

He said the seniors “realized that this was the last time we were going to face Brewer. It’s a rivalry we’ve had with them ever since we began playing hockey. This was a big deal for us.”

His best save came in the third period after Bangor had just scored its fourth goal and was on the power play.

Grady Vanidestine and Jed Gilpatrick had a two-on-one and Vanidestine flipped a perfect pass over to the left wing to the open Gilpatrick.

But Doughty slid over and made a nice pad save.

“Jed is a real good player. I was just lucky enough to be on my feet and I reacted instinctively,” Doughty said.

Brewer coach Lance Ingerson said the Rams deserved the victory.

“They won a lot of [puck] battles. We didn’t show up. Bangor outplayed us. They were the better team tonight,” said Ingerson, whose Witches were outshot 34-13 over the final two periods after an evenly played first period.

Both teams play again on Saturday as Bangor hosts Falmouth at 1:10 p.m. and Brewer entertains Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde at 4:15 p.m.