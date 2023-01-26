UNION, Maine – A barn collapsed overnight at a farm in Union, likely due to structural stress from the impacts of the last three storms that have pummeled Maine.

The 50-by-100-foot cattle barn at Green Meadow Farms collapsed early Thursday morning with about 50 cows and pigs inside. Most of the animals were injured but alive, while five cows died, officials said.

“The pigs, the chickens are OK, and the donkey and most of the cows,” neighbor Linda Dean said.

Dean owns a farm up the hill from Green Meadow Farm. Her husband joined other farmers and firefighters on Thursday helping to care for the animals and clean up the damage.

“This is a great community. People will help anytime they can,” Dean said.

Farm owners were unavailable for comment on Thursday afternoon.

The collapse was likely due to the heavy snow and ice accumulation from three storms that have struck over the past six days. Union also saw heavy rainfall overnight on Wednesday, weighing down the already-existing snowfall.