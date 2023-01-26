University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is offering its Agriculture Leadership Ambassador program from March 7 to April 18. The program, open to all teens ages 14–18, will focus on understanding the Maine food system, exploring careers and building advocacy skills.

As formal agricultural programs at local high schools disappear, students lack opportunities to learn about critical food systems and discover careers in agriculture. The 4-H Agriculture Leadership Ambassador program seeks to provide teenagers with opportunities to consider a future in agriculture and connect with others who have similar goals. Additional details about the program can be found on the program website at https://extension.umaine.edu/4h/youth/ag-leadership/.

Participants in the program will gain leadership experiences, explore career pathways and investigate current issues around food systems including climate, social justice, food equity, livestock, crop sciences and aquaculture. This program is open to all Maine youth; 4-H membership is not required for participation.

The program will begin with a series of online learning and will conclude with an in-person visit to the UMaine campus in Orono. The spring 2023 cohort will meet from 3:30–5 p.m. on Tuesday afternoons from March 7 to April 18, with an in-person celebratory luncheon in Orono on April 20.



To register, visit the event website. For more information or to request reasonable accommodation, contact Sadee Mehuren at 207-342-5971 or extension.4hagleadership@maine.edu.