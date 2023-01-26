It’s a messy start to the day for many folks across the state.

Areas along the coastline are seeing downpours Thursday morning, while areas to the north have snow and a wintry mix. This rain and mix will continue through mid-morning before wrapping up.

This latest storm dropped up to a foot or more of snow across parts of Maine before changing to rain. Credit: CBS 13

The sunshine may return for a bit during the afternoon with temperatures in the 30s.

Low temperatures will grip the state Thursday night, freezing any standing water.

The sunshine will return Friday, but it will be cold with highs in the 20s to low 30s.

With the fresh snowpack, it should be a great weekend to go skiing, especially with sunshine and highs in the 30s on Saturday.

There will likely be rain and snow late Sunday into early Monday. But that accumulation is expected to be light.