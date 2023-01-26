Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to low 40s from north to south, with a wintry mix or heavy rain throughout the state until the late morning or mid-afternoon. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office warns that lifting heavy snow and improper lifting techniques can cause severe damage or stress.

The ethics commission was under “tremendous time pressure” to audit Rep. Chris Collamore’s campaign contribution submissions.

Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King can view classified documents at a secure facility, with copies only allowed for select committee business.

“Facebook is a terrible place to do business. Some are just wise-asses who want to call it the Slow Boat to China.”

The nine 3D-printed homes will be placed in the Bangor region for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

The DALL-E AI art generator had interesting interpretations of the most iconic Maine-themed subjects.

While Portland staples were named to the list again this year, it also welcomed newcomers from Piscatquis and Androscoggin counties.

The Wood Prairie Family Farm has to plan carefully to make sure their seed potatoes don’t freeze while they are in transit.

The man behind the FBM Maine Outdoor Journal YouTube account is bringing a live conversation about deer hunting to Brewer next month.

In other Maine news …

New York man gets 6 years for sex trafficking Maine girl

Hampden man gets 7 years in prison for possessing child porn

‘High-tech pickpocket’ gets 33 months in prison after misusing PPP loans

Portland police looking for suspect in Forest Avenue bank robbery

This Maine home can stay 70 degrees without a furnace, even when it’s freezing outside

Lamoine eyed as site for ‘glamping’ resort

Office vacancies hit 6-year high in Portland area

LL Bean will renovate flagship store in Freeport

Proposal calls for expansion of Maine’s offshore wind power

Searsport-area school board rejects heavily discounted electric school buses

Rising seas are causing ‘sunny day flooding’ on Maine’s coast

70 cars towed from Portland streets during Monday’s parking ban

Vote for the Week 7 northern Maine athlete of the week

Bangor boys hockey escapes scoring drought in win over Brewer

UMaine men’s basketball wins rematch with UMass Lowell for 2nd victory in a row

Adi Smith leads UMaine women’s basketball past UMass Lowell

Sugarloaf will host the trail running world championship races this fall