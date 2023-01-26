Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to low 40s from north to south, with a wintry mix or heavy rain throughout the state until the late morning or mid-afternoon. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
2 Penobscot County residents die while clearing snow
The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office warns that lifting heavy snow and improper lifting techniques can cause severe damage or stress.
Watchdog couldn’t catch indicted Maine lawmaker until he got $14K to campaign
The ethics commission was under “tremendous time pressure” to audit Rep. Chris Collamore’s campaign contribution submissions.
Maine’s senators see classified documents, but they can’t take them home
Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King can view classified documents at a secure facility, with copies only allowed for select committee business.
Naming competition for new Matinicus Isle ferry pumps brakes on ‘tomfoolery’
“Facebook is a terrible place to do business. Some are just wise-asses who want to call it the Slow Boat to China.”
Nonprofit will make 3D-printed homes amid housing shortage
The nine 3D-printed homes will be placed in the Bangor region for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.
We asked an AI bot to create Maine art and it didn’t know what a lobster roll is
The DALL-E AI art generator had interesting interpretations of the most iconic Maine-themed subjects.
Restaurants in Monson, Lisbon Falls among semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards
While Portland staples were named to the list again this year, it also welcomed newcomers from Piscatquis and Androscoggin counties.
Climate mapping helps these Aroostook seed potatoes travel thousands of miles
The Wood Prairie Family Farm has to plan carefully to make sure their seed potatoes don’t freeze while they are in transit.
These YouTubers want to talk to you about deer hunting
The man behind the FBM Maine Outdoor Journal YouTube account is bringing a live conversation about deer hunting to Brewer next month.
New York man gets 6 years for sex trafficking Maine girl
Hampden man gets 7 years in prison for possessing child porn
‘High-tech pickpocket’ gets 33 months in prison after misusing PPP loans
Portland police looking for suspect in Forest Avenue bank robbery
This Maine home can stay 70 degrees without a furnace, even when it’s freezing outside
Lamoine eyed as site for ‘glamping’ resort
Office vacancies hit 6-year high in Portland area
LL Bean will renovate flagship store in Freeport
Proposal calls for expansion of Maine’s offshore wind power
Searsport-area school board rejects heavily discounted electric school buses
Rising seas are causing ‘sunny day flooding’ on Maine’s coast
70 cars towed from Portland streets during Monday’s parking ban
Vote for the Week 7 northern Maine athlete of the week
Bangor boys hockey escapes scoring drought in win over Brewer
UMaine men’s basketball wins rematch with UMass Lowell for 2nd victory in a row
Adi Smith leads UMaine women’s basketball past UMass Lowell
Sugarloaf will host the trail running world championship races this fall