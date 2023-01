Corinth-based U.S. Army soldier Jacob Hesseltine suits up for his final professional wrestling match before his upcoming deployment to Kuwait on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the indoor yard sale in Brewer for Limitless Wrestling. Hesseltine, who has been actively competing throughout New England for the last year as “Jacked” Jake Hess, will square off with his trainer, Alexander Lee on Feb. 4. This event is also a fundraiser for the Maine Skate Association, Central Maine branch.

