SOUTH PORTLAND — At Holy Cross School, the library is more than a place to study. It is a labor of love for volunteers, a source of pride for the school community, and a fitting memorial after the tragic loss of a second grader in 2007.

The “Love Our Library” campaign at the school begins on Feb. 1 and will run through the month, offering several ways for the community to help keep the Kathleen A. Wittmer Memorial Library at Holy Cross flourishing.

The library is dedicated to Katie Wittmer, a second-grade student at Holy Cross who lost her battle with cancer in 2007. The library was named after Katie in memory of her love of reading, her passion for learning, and her countless acts of courage, faith, hope, and love.

“We celebrate her life, her love of the Lord, and her love of learning by continuing to develop our library,” said Tim Stebbins, principal of Holy Cross. “The library is entirely funded through generous donations and our fundraisers.”

Make Way for Ducklings by Robert McCloskey, one of Katie’s favorite books, was the first book purchased for the library, which is a happy and inviting place for students located on the first floor of Holy Cross. Since opening in March of 2007, the library has been entirely funded through donations and fundraisers, and volunteers in the parish and school communities acquire, catalog, and label every book.

The campaign is being held to enhance the library, and those interested in helping can visit the “branches of hearts” on display in the narthexes (lobbies) of St. Maximilian Kolbe Church in Scarborough, Holy Cross Church in South Portland, and St. Bartholomew Church in Cape Elizabeth. They are filled with a wish list of books. People who would like to donate a book simply choose a heart from the tree and include it in the donation. The school will then order the book and include a personalized bookplate in each chosen book.

“It’s a wonderful way to honor someone you love,” said Stebbins.

Participants can place the chosen heart and payment in the church offertory baskets, drop them off at Holy Cross School on 436 Broadway, or mail them to the school (checks payable to Holy Cross School Library) at 436 Broadway, South Portland, ME 04106. Individuals can also call donations into the school at 207-799-6661.