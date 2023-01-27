University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer an online workshop for entrepreneurs and farmers interested in starting a home-based, specialty food business in Maine from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Recipe to Market is a multidisciplinary program intended to introduce participants to key topics that an aspiring entrepreneur needs to consider before starting a food business. Instructors will cover topics such as business basics; the specialty food industry and product development; licensing and regulations; and food safety. Products that may be discussed include canned shelf-stable products (jams/jellies/preserves, baked goods, condiments, salsas, sauces, dessert sauces), fermented foods, dry mixes, and candies/confections.

Instructors for the program include UMaine Extension Professor Emeritus Louis Bassano; Professor Emeritus of Economics and Extension Jim McConnon; and Extension Food Science Specialist, Professor of Food Science and Director of UMaine Food Testing Services Beth Calder.

The fee is $35; registration is required. Financial assistance is available. Register and find more details on the event registration page at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/recipe-to-market-is-it-for-me-2023/. For more information or to request reasonable accommodation, contact Melissa Libby Babcock at melissa.libby1@maine.edu, 207-581-2788, or 800-287-0274 (Maine only).