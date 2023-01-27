Sunshine will return Friday with a chilly breeze and highs topping out in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Another cold night is ahead as temperatures will drop into the teens for most areas once again.

The weekend will start with partly to mostly cloudy skies Saturday and highs in the 30s to near 40.

It should be a great weekend to go skiing, with dry weather through Sunday morning and a fresh snowpack across much of the state.

Credit: CBS 13

The next storm is expected Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. It looks like the steadiest precipitation will be across inland areas with some light snow, mainly rain near the coast. A few inches of snow is possible away from the coastline.

Beyond that, there are a few more chances for some light rain and snow next week.