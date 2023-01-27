ORONO, Maine — University of Maine captain Jakub Sirota scored his fourth goal of the season with 5:54 remaining in regulation and the Black Bears survived an overturned fourth goal and a last-minute power play to earn a 3-2 win over nationally ranked Providence College at the Alfond Arena on Friday night.

UMaine improved to 10-12-2 overall and 4-8-1 in Hockey East while Providence fell to 12-8-6 and 7-4-5, respectively.

Sirota one-timed a wrist shot from the left point through a crowded netfront past Providence freshman goalie Philip Svedeback.

UMaine’s Dawson Bruneski appeared to have extended the lead 1:50 later but it was overturned by a goaltender interference call.

In the last minute, UMaine goalie Ostman preserved the win with a great glove save off Providence player Nick Poisson’s one-timer with 11 seconds left.

The teams will play again Saturday at 7 p.m.

Ostman finished with 29 saves and Svedeback made 32.

The Black Bears took a 1-0 lead just 3:36 into the game on a goal by senior left wing Didrik Henbrant but Providence junior left wing Poisson tied it up with 1:59 remaining in the period.

Poisson is the younger brother of UMaine senior left wing Ben Poisson.

Ben Poisson received a five-minute major and game misconduct for boarding at the 18:09 mark of the first period.

UMaine killed off the five-minute major and a tripping minor on Ostman but 19 seconds after killing the Ostman penalty, Craig Needham supplied Providence with a 2-1 lead.

Lynden Breen equalized on the power play at the 12:52 mark of the second period.

UMaine came out fast and the Black Bears were rewarded when Henbrant swept the puck into an empty net after Svedeback had made saves off a Brandon Holt point shot and a follow-up shot from a tight ankle by Nolan Renwick.

It was his fourth goal of the season.

Nick Poisson notched his ninth off a scramble in front.

Providence’s Brett Berard carried the puck around the net to the low slot and snapped a quick wrist shot that was saved by Ostman.

Poisson was battling with UMaine’s Brandon Chabrier and they bumped into Ostman, knocking the goalie’s stick and blocker out of his hands.

Ostman was laying on the ice when Poisson spotted the puck and wristed it into the net from 10 feet out.

The Friars took the lead in the second period when Jamie Englebert passed the puck out to Cam McDonald at the midpoint and his snap shot hit Needham and deflected past Ostman for his fourth of the season.

Breen tied it with his 10th as he shoveled home the rebound of a Brandonn Holt wrist shot from the left point.