WORCESTER, Massachusetts — A total of 2,069 undergraduate students achieved the criteria required for Worcester Polytechnic Institute’s (WPI) fall 2022 dean’s list. The criteria for the WPI Dean’s List differs from that of most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average (GPA). Instead, WPI defines the dean’s list by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

The following local students were named:

Daniel Brower of Carmel, majoring in interactive media and game design, Class of 2025.

Evan Smith of Orono, majoring in Computer science (BS), Class of 2026.