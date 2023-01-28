ORONO — The Zenith Ensemble, a chamber music group that holds concerts throughout Northern New England, will perform at 3 p.m. Feb. 4 in the Minsky Recital Hall at the University of Maine Collins Center for the Arts.

Eight singers from the ensemble, including co-founder and co-artistic director Nacole Palmer of Bowdoin, will perform composer David Lang’s choral score “the little match girl passion,” based on the 1845 story by Hans Christian Anderson about a girl who suffers and ultimately dies from the coldness of a harsh winter and the indifference of a society that ignores her plight.

The concert also will feature the works of Johann Sebastian Bach, Heinrich Schütz, Samuel Coleridge Taylor, Jonathan Woody and Alice Parker.

Visit the Collins Center website for more information and to purchase tickets.