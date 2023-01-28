A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts.

Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department.

Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining entry back into his vehicle. Unable to get back in, he was apparently given a ride to a family member’s workplace on Main Street in Peabody, police said at the time.

But his family never saw him again.

Earlier this month, authorities conducted water searches off Juniper Beach in Salem, where items believed to belong to Gray were found.

A pedestrian found his body Thursday afternoon across Salem Harbor, NECN reported Saturday morning.

No additional details were immediately available Saturday morning, but authorities said Gray’s death remains under investigation.