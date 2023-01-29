Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I read the BDN article where the Belfast-area school district may allow older students to ask for condoms. Add this to handing out needles to illegal drug users in our towns. For sure, programs such as these are created to help, but think about the reality of such acts.

What happened to the old axiom, if you permit it, you promote it? What are we doing folks?

Fred Newman

Dedham