It is great to learn that our Maine Community College System and University of Maine System are leading the nation in students’ ability to transfer their hard-earned college work from one institution to the other without loss of credit. A Jan. 23 BDN article stated, “Maine is one of only two New England states that have guaranteed transfer agreements between our community colleges and our state’s universities, and course equivalencies…” This is as it should be.

I am a former chief executive of a statewide business hiring Mainers across a wide spectrum of careers requiring post-secondary training. These careers range from skilled trades that require certifications, to finance and management positions that require a bachelor’s or master’s degree. Like so many Maine business leaders, I want each person to be able to seek and attain professional goals and aspirations resulting in satisfying careers right here in our great state.

I appreciate and thank Maine’s public higher education systems for working together to help more Maine students matriculate from one system to the other with credits earned intact. Prioritizing the needs and aspirations of Maine’s workforce is going a long way to helping Maine meet our educational attainment goal of 60 percent of adults having a credential of value by 2025.

Deanna Sherman

Retired CEO

Dead River Co.

Former board chair

Educate Maine

Member

ReadyNation

Gorham