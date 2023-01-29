Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Some local residents are concerned about, and wish to ban, school library books that may contain sexual content.

Might those residents simply instruct their youngsters to not read the proposed banned texts? If those residents believe they cannot control what their own family members read, why are they insistent upon controlling what other taxpayers’ students read?

Martin O’Connell

Bangor