Two more country artists have been added to the slate of acts to perform this summer at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor.

Country artists Lee Brice and Cole Swindell will co-headline a tour that will see them stop in Bangor on May 28, the first concert in the 2023 season lineup. Tickets will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Feb. 3.

Brice and Swindell are both popular country artists who have had multiple top-10 hits on country radio. Both have performed in Bangor before. Brice played a solo show at the Gracie Theatre at Husson University in 2013, and Swindell opened for Thomas Rhett on the Bangor waterfront in 2019.

The concert will join previously announced 2023 shows at the Maine Savings Amphitheater including the Dave Matthews Band on June 16, country singer Kane Brown on June 22, Kidz Bop on July 22, Nickelback on Aug 24, Hank Williams Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show on Aug. 25 and Pantera and Lamb of God on Sept. 7.

More summer concerts in Bangor are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.