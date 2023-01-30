Hampden Academy’s Charlie Collins on Monday was named the Maine Gatorade Boys Cross Country Player of the Year.

Collins finished an undefeated cross country season this fall with a Class A title, and the senior has committed to run for the University of Maine cross country and track and field teams in the fall.

Collins took his undefeated season into the Festival of Champions meet where he ran 15:38.91 to earn the victory. Hampden also won the team title on the back of Collins’ performance.

Two meets later, Collins won the KVAC title in 17:05.3. That race was followed by a win at the Class A North regional championship, where he won in 16:00.86.

At the Class A championship, Collins ran 16:29.57, more than nine seconds faster than second place. Hampden also ran away with the Class A team title with just 52 points, 51 points more than runner-up Portland High School.

At New England’s, Collins finished in 50th place.