Portland resident Whitley Nabintu Marshall the reigning International Mrs. USA (who was crowned during NYFW this past September), will be returning to the Big Apple in February for the seventh annual Beauty It’s Everywhere Awards, presented by Art & Beauty Magazine, taking place during New York Fashion Week at The New Yorker Hotel in Times Square on Friday, Feb. 10 at 9 p.m.

She was also recently named an official nominee for the Global Beauty Awards in the category of Congeniality.(@thegbasofficial ) The Global Beauty Awards will be held April 30 at the Snoqualmie Casino in the greater Seattle area of Washington State. (www.theglobalbeautyawards.com).

Whitley will be modeling in multiple runway shows, and will also be meeting up with other models, influencers, artists and photographers to host what she calls a “True Beauty Photoshoot” in the heart of Times Square. As a part of her International Ms pageant prize package, Whitley was given a cash grant to put towards her efforts.

Whitley Nabintu Marshall is an artist, activist, and entrepreneur based in Portland who has been fostering and serving diverse communities in various roles since 2005, making an impact both locally and internationally. Whitley aims to expand beauty standards as the Owner and Editor-in-Chief of Artlovelifestyle Magazine (www.artlovelifestyle.com), hosting message-based photoshoots and cover contests focused on the markers of true beauty: compassion, strength, resilience, diversity, and authenticity while emphasizing inclusion of all shapes, sizes, shades, genders, ages, cultures, and backgrounds. This upcoming May, she will be hosting Artlovelifestyle Magazine’s second annual Flowers that Feed Art and Fashion showcase as well as their First Annual True Beauty Awards in August, both to be held at Coolidge Family Farm in New Gloucester.

In addition to Artlovelifestyle Magazine, Whitley co-founded organizations including Green Initiatives and World Roots Culture Exchange, spearheading the Compassionate Leadership Project, and worked for the American Red Cross Biomedical Services for over 16 years until 2021. She serves as co-director of the well known New England-based Barefoot Truth Dance Company together with Nova Dawn, is a landlord and real-estate investor, and is the Social Media Manager for her husband’s real estate team, The David Marshall team. As a part of her Mind•Body•Compassion Coaching, this year she will release her 90-Day Transformation guided

journal and Compassionate Leadership training. She is a signed model with Couture La Rouge LLC, and has had countless media features and graced magazine covers such as Couture Magazine, La Fiesta Fashion, and even the January issue of Beer & Weed Magazine for her involvement in cannabis legalization in Maine. She was named one of Model Society Magazine’s “Top 22 Models of 2022,” a VIP Model for Supermodels Unlimited and International Face Magazine, and was recognized in the NYC Journal’s “Top 30 Women Leaders to Watch in 2022.” Through the arts, cultural exchange, and leadership development, Whitley cultivates a uniquely inclusive culture which drives conversation and inspires compassionate action, empowering people to embrace their unique beauty and work towards being the best versions of themselves, mentally, physically, and spiritually.

The seventh annual Beauty It’s Everywhere Awards Gala will take place on Feb. 10 at the New Yorker Hotel, in Times Square NYC. For more information on the Beauty It’s Everywhere Awards, visit www.beautyitseverywhere.org.

IG:

@whitleynabintumarshall

@artlovelifestyle

@mindbodycompassioncoach

@compassionateleadershipproject

@worldrootscultureexchange

For more information about the International Ms pageant, visit www.mspageant.com.

For more information about the Global Beauty Awards, visit www.theglobalbeautyawards.com.