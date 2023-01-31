The University of Maine’s Department of Art will host its 2023 Faculty Exhibition from Feb. 3 to March 17.

The exhibition includes art by faculty from UMaine’s Department of Art and Intermedia Programs, including N.B. Aldrich, Diana Baumbach, Susan Camp, Tim Conte, Sam Jones, Robert Pollien, Susan L. Smith, Matt Smolinsky and Giles Timms. A diverse range of artwork will be featured, including painting, site-specific installation, social practice, animation and more.

Lord Hall Gallery is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A public reception will take place Feb. 10, 5:30–7 p.m. The trio Aldrich Norton & Ross will perform live in the Gallery on Feb. 23 at 4 p.m. Events are free, accessible and open to the public.



If you are interested in a class visit or outreach activities, or for questions or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Gallery Director Diana Baumbach at diana.baumbach@maine.edu.