FORT KENT —- Dr. Patrick Lacroix, director of the Acadian Archives/Archives acadiennes at the University of Maine at Fort Kent, will host a five-week lecture series, titled “Acadian History and Culture” starting on Feb. 23 through March 30 (except for March 16). All lectures during the series will be via Zoom on Thursdays at 6 p.m.

Among the scholar speakers are a Nova Scotia-based archeologist who will share findings from work in the Grand-Pré area; a renowned historian who’s authored a book on the deportation; and a researcher who will share connections between the U.S. War of Independence and the Maritime borderlands.

“We’re immensely pleased to showcase various facets of Acadian culture and history,” says Patrick Lacroix, the director of the Acadian Archives. “With such renowned scholars as Jonathan Fowler and Christopher Hodson and other knowledgeable speakers, our audience will have an incomparable learning experience.”

The cost for the complete lecture series is $25 per person. You may register online at: https://www.umfk.edu/offices/archives/acadian-history-lecture/.

Deadline for registration is Tuesday, Feb. 21.



For more information contact the UMFK Acadian Archives/Archives acadiennes at 207-824-7536 or patrick.lacroix@maine.edu.