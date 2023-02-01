LEWISTON — Lacey Fogg, a registered nurse at Central Maine Medical Center, has been chosen to receive the DAISY Award. The DAISY Award is part of an international recognition program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinarily compassionate and skillful care nurses give their patients every day.

Fogg was nominated by Stephanie Mergenthaler, the daughter of one of Fogg’s patients. In her nomination letter, Mergenthaler highlighted the special attention Fogg gave to her mother following complicated surgery.

“Mom was relieved to see Lacey and immediately felt comfortable and confident in Lacey’s care. Lacey was so attentive and never gave mom or the family the feeling of stress or being rushed, even though we know she had other patients to care for,” Mergenthaler said.

“To say I’m proud of Lacey is an understatement,” said Kris Chaisson, BSN, MS, RN CCRN, senior vice president, chief nursing officer, Central Maine Healthcare. “She is an inspiration to all of us. I hope this award serves as a reminder to every Central Maine Healthcare nurse that the work you do makes a difference in the lives of our patients and the overall quality of life in our communities.”



You can learn more about the DAISY Award and its significance here: What is The DAISY Award? | DAISY Foundation.