Calais 85, Machias Memorial High School 82

Calais led 27-13 after 1st quarter led by 5 three pointers from Jase Cook, 51- 37 at the half, 69-55 after 3, and Machias outscored Calais 27-16 to draw it to a 3 point game. 85-82 final.

Calais- Jase Cook- 42 points- 8 three pointers (all in the first half) 26 first half points 16 points, Jacob Sockabasin 14 points, Jeremy Turner 12 points

Machias- Shane Feeney 20 points 16 rebounds, Kason Ferguson 22 points- 5 3 pointers, Ethan Foss 13 points