Andre Miller is getting another chance to play in the NFL.

The former University of Maine two-time All-Colonial Athletic Association wide receiver will be returning to the New York Giants next season after signing a reserve/futures contract and hopes to crack the 53-man roster.

To get there, Miller is back in the Bangor area working out with former Husson University, University of Maine and National Football League tight end Matt Mulligan, who owns Northern Maine Strength in Bangor.

“The Giants told me they were happy with how quickly I developed,” Miller said. “I’m excited to see where it goes.”

The Giants have moved him to tight end, and he will also line up as a fullback.

The Old Town native was first contracted by the Giants last summer as an undrafted free agent, but was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 23 after breaking his forearm in training camp.

Miller said he suffered the injury while blocking. An offensive lineman came over to help him out and his arm got caught between the lineman and the man they were blocking.

“It was just a freak accident,” said the Old Town native, who has recovered completely from it and rejoined the Giants’ practice squad in October.

He did not appear in a regular season game.

A focus of his off-season preparation will be bulking up to play professional football.

“They want me to get up to 240 pounds and I’m pretty close to that now,” Miller said.

The 6-foot-3 Miller played at 220 pounds in his final season at UMaine in 2021.

Miller — who, like Mulligan, began his college career at Bangor’s Husson University before transferring to UMaine — is 14th on UMaine’s all-time list in career receiving yards with 1,848. He caught 104 passes, including 14 for touchdowns.

He had seven games in which he racked up at least 100 yards in receiving yards.

Even though the injury prevented him from earning possible playing time, being involved at training camp and on the practice squad in the fall was valuable, he said.

“It was huge to be around and see how things are during the regular season throughout the whole year,” Miller said. “I was able to be around veterans and learn from them and how they approach everything.”

He was also able to build relationships with his teammates and coaches.

“It was a year to get my feet wet and figure things out through trial and error. I learned what I have to improve on,” he added.

The 24-year-old Miller said one of his primary focuses is on improving his blocking.

“The blocking aspect is completely different. It’s a really big thing,” said Miller, whose new positions carry a more elevated blocking responsibility compared with that of a wide receiver.

The Giants’ starting tight end this season was rookie fourth-round draft choice Daniel Bellinger from San Diego State.

He caught 30 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns during the regular season and three more for 21 yards in the Giants’ playoff win over Minnesota and loss to Philadelphia.

The other tight ends were Lawrence Cager, who caught 13 passes for 118 yards in six games, and Nick Vannett, who had four catches for 42 yards.

Miller said he is “excited” about his opportunity with the Giants.

“I can bring a lot to the table. I have a special teams background from my time at Maine. I’m just going to do whatever they need me to do.”