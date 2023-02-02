BANGOR — Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center recently recognized the achievements of two outstanding registered nurses. Kurt Pike, RN and Ashley Page, RN, both received DAISY Awards during presentations in January.

The DAISY Award is part of an international recognition program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinarily compassionate and skillful care nurses give their patients every day.

Pike was nominated for the award by a patient’s family member, who was appreciative of his attention and care. “I immediately felt at ease when I met Kurt,” the patient wrote. “He assured me that my dad was in good hands, and I could see how he professionally and compassionately cared for him. He followed through every aspect of caring for him, while showing compassion for me as well. It’s hard to watch your parent in distress. So, thank you Kurt, I felt comforted knowing my dad was in your care.”

Page was nominated by a provider who wrote, “Ashley treats her patients as her own family and takes great pride in caring for this community. She commutes quite a distance, bypassing other hospitals she could work at, because she enjoys the community environment and the care she is able to provide. Ashley is innovative and always willing to learn. She shows an immense amount of compassion for her patients.”



You can learn more about the DAISY Award program at Eastern Maine Medical Center by visiting http://www.northernlighthealth.org/emmcdaisy.