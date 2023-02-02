This story will be updated.

The man who was killed in a Caribou apartment building fire last week has been identified.

Jason Donahue, 30, was living in a Water Street apartment, where a fire broke out about 2 a.m. Jan. 25, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Several people in the building were able to evacuate. Aroostook Red Cross volunteers have so far assisted 21 individuals, including 17 adults and four children, displaced from Water Street.

The Maine fire marshal’s office and Maine State Police continue to investigate the cause of the fire, Moss said Thursday morning.