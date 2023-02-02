The Northern regional cheering competition that was originally scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to this weekend’s winter weather advisory.

The competition will take place on Monday, Feb. 6, at Ellsworth High School instead of Mount Desert Island High School.

This week and weekend, an incoming front of Arctic air will mean most of Maine will plunge into a deep freeze. The high temperature on Saturday for Bangor is expected to be 1 degree below zero.

Mainers are being advised to stay inside on Saturday.

The Maine Principals’ Association will release a revised schedule of events on Friday, Feb. 3.

The Southern Regional Cheering Competition schedule for Saturday at Sanford High School will continue as scheduled.