KINGSTON, Rhode Island — The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the fall 2022 dean’s list. Local students are:

Kathryn Higgins of Hermon

Ben Culina of Orono

Adam Henderson of Orono, and

Braylee Wardwell of Stetson

To be included on the dean’s list, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.