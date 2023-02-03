This story will be updated.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Firefighters are fighting a blaze at the M&M Sheet Metal & Welding and Pete’s Performance Auto building on Industrial Street in Presque Isle.

The Presque Isle Fire Department arrived around 1 p.m., and Presque Isle police blocked off the street around the burning building.

With the temperature at minus 10 degrees, water from fire hoses formed icicles quickly. Strong winds fanned the smoke, which could be seen from Main Street and as far out as Route 10 on Centerline Road.

Employees from M&M scrambled to salvage office supplies from inside the structure.

Peter LaJoie, owner of LaJoie Electric and Controls, was at the scene moving heavy equipment and supplies. He owns the 34 Industrial St. building that houses both businesses, he said.

Crews from Versant Power cut power to the building around 1:15 p.m.

The Caribou, Mapleton, and Easton fire departments assisted Presque Isle firefighters.

The Maine state fire marshal is expected to investigate after the blaze has been extinguished, police said.

M&M was not immediately available to offer comments. It is not known if anyone was injured.