At least 27 Maine districts are closing today because of the extreme cold sweeping across the state.

Schools across the state have closed for the day or are releasing schools early — including school districts, private academies and some northern Maine University of Maine sites. Schools are closing as far south as Portland, but most of the closures are concentrated in Aroostook County.

Maine districts don’t always close schools because of cold weather, but some school administrators say they are concerned about unsafe conditions unique to this arctic freeze.

“Keeping the student’s and staff’s safety in mind, MSAD 45 schools will be closed tomorrow, February 3rd, due to the extreme sub-zero temperatures and predicted whiteout conditions,” administrators from MSAD 45 in the Washburn region wrote on Facebook.

An arctic front is crossing into the state that will bring wind chill values nearing -60 degrees Fahrenheit in some parts of the state like Piscataquis and Aroostook counties. The National Weather Service warned people to stay indoors until the front passes due to the risk of frostbite, hypothermia and “life threatening” conditions.

An ongoing list of school closures can be found on the Bangor Daily News site.