Community Care Partnership of Maine, an Accountable Care Organization comprised of fifteen Federally Qualified Health Centers and four community hospitals throughout Maine, is pleased to announce the recent additions of Community Clinical Services, Inc. and Mount Desert Island Hospital to its membership. Together, CCPM’s member organizations are dedicated to improving the collective health of their communities through the coordination of sustainable, innovative, and effective patient-centered care.

“This unique opportunity to partner and collaborate with other Health Centers and members of CCPM will improve the overall health and well-being of our patients through increased care coordination and sharing of resources and evidence-based best practices;” said Coleen Elias, chief executive officer of Community Clinical Services, Inc.

Community Clinical Services, Inc. was established in 1985 and received designation as a Federally Qualified Health Center Look Alike in 2000. With a mission to improve the health and well-being of their community through patient-centered care, advocacy and community engagement, CCS provides high-quality, equitable access to medical, dental, and behavioral health care to more than 13,000 patients per year across 9 service locations in Lewiston and Auburn. CCS’s team of primary care and behavioral health clinicians work with patients and their families to provide compassionate, patient-centered care to residents of Lewiston and surrounding towns, regardless of ability to pay.

Mount Desert Island Hospital was founded in 1897. MDIH serves a close-knit island and surrounding communities through a 25-bed critical access facility in Bar Harbor, as well as a primary care network of health centers on and off the Island. This integrated care system approach provides comprehensive healthcare for both residents and visitors. The Hospital has grown and offers rural health care services, including a retirement community and six primary care health centers, an emergency department with a board-certified emergency physician, general surgery, medical imaging, orthopedics, urology, obstetrics, physiatry, a full-service behavioral health center, a dental clinic, and more. Serving over 25,000 patients each year, the organization’s primary service area comprises Mount Desert Island, the outer Islands, Lamoine, Trenton, and parts of Western Hancock County.

“Mount Desert Island Hospital and Health Centers are thrilled to join Community Care Partnership of Maine. CCPM’s mission closely aligns with ours at MDI Hospital and joining this innovative, collaborative network of hospitals and health centers will only strengthen our ability to increase access and deliver quality, patient-centered healthcare to our community.”, said Chrissi Maguire, president and chief executive officer of Mount Desert Island Hospital.

Mount Desert Island Hospital and Community Clinical Services, Inc. join 17 other Maine-based, not-for-profit health care organizations in CCPM’s membership.

“Health Centers like CCS and Hospitals like MDI are woven into the fabric of the communities they serve – they truly are the neighborhood health care facilities for so many Maine people,” CCPM Chief Executive Officer Mary Prybylo, RN, MSN, FACHE, said. “CCS and MDI Hospital have been leaders in their communities in providing primary, dental, and behavioral health care to those most in need in their community and have focused on the social determinants of health and improving population health. It is a natural fit for Community Clinical Services and Mount Desert Island Hospital to join our efforts to transform the delivery of healthcare through meaningful sharing of best practices and shared accountability for the health of our patients.”

CCPM’s member organizations collectively contract with nine payers to oversee more than 100,000 patient lives annually. To learn more about Community Care Partnership of Maine, please visit http://www.ccpmaine.org.