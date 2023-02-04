ROCKLAND — On Sunday, Feb. 12, at 3:30 p.m. the Good Tern Co-op Food Store will offer a class in how to make a simply elegant chocolate olive oil cake just in time for Valentine’s Day. Instructor Julia H. will use Maine Grains’s spelt flour and suggest adaptations for all your dietary needs — all ingredients are available at the Good Tern Co-op store. The class will be held in person at the Good Tern’s Hole in the Wall Bagel Shop, 754 Main Street, in Rockland. All are welcome. The snow date is Wednesday, Feb. 19. Donations to cover costs will be gratefully accepted.

Instructor Julia H. calls this cake “plump and delicious—a real crowd favorite and easy to bake. It’s the perfect treat for Valentine’s Day or any other day!” Julia is a local baker with a decade of experience, working most recently with Uproot Pie Company.

Registration is required for the class. Please use this link: https://forms.gle/p2wvPuktJwU143QQ7 or sign up on the Good Tern Co-op Facebook page. For more information contact Heather Hynd at the Good Tern Co-op at 207-594-8822 or goodtern@goodtern.coop.

Good Tern Natural Foods Co-op is a member-owned food and health store founded in 1980 to provide healthy food and wellness choices at reasonable prices for the local community. The Co-op’s Education & Community Outreach Committee is a volunteer effort to engage residents of Midcoast Maine and beyond in fun and satisfying ways to learn while improving their own mental and physical health as well as ensuring a healthy planet.